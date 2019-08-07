Bichette went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

The steal was his first in the big leagues, but the double was his 10th extra-base hit, making him the first player in MLB history with double-digit XBH in his first nine games. Per Dawn Klemish of MLB.com, Bichette also set a new Jays record by beginning his career with a nine-game hitting streak, and tied Carlos Delgado's franchise record with a double in seven straight contests.