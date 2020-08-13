Bichette went 5-for-5 with a solo home run, walk, three runs scored and two stolen bases Wednesday against the Marlins.

Bichette reached base each time he came to the plate, and smacked a clutch solo home run to lead off the eighth inning. It was his fourth home run of the season, but third in as many contests. Bichette was also active on the basepaths, swiping two bases to bring his stolen base total on the season to four. For the season, Bichette now has an excellent .352/.386/.648 line with 10 RBI and nine runs scored across 57 plate appearances.