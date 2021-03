Bichette went 3-for-3 with his first two home runs of the spring in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Both blasts went to the opposite field and came off big-league-caliber arms in Deivi Garcia and Luis Cessa. Bichette had a sluggish start to camp, but he's heating up at the right time, and the 23-year-old now sports a .289/.400/.500 slash line with a 7:12 BB:K through 45 plate appearances this spring.