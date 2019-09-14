Bichette went 3-for-5 with a solo walkoff home run, two runs and a walk during a 6-5 extra-innings victory against the Yankees on Friday.

The rookie came into the night with a hit in seven of the past nine games, including four straight, and yet, he's batting only .195 this month. The multi-hit game Friday, though, should help the average and gave him his third homer in September. Bichette has been pretty spectacular since debuting in late July, hitting .313 with 11 home runs, 18 RBI, 29 runs and four steals in 179 at-bats.