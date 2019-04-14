Bichette went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

After a slow start, the 21-year-old is heating up at the plate, going 6-for-16 over the last four games, with Saturday's blast being his first homer of the year. Bichette's increased production has coincided with Vlad Guerrero Jr. joining the roster in Buffalo, and while the reunion of the top prospects may not last long, Bichette is likely to continue posting big numbers at Triple-A even after Guerrero has made his way to the majors.