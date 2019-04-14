Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Slugs first homer
Bichette went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
After a slow start, the 21-year-old is heating up at the plate, going 6-for-16 over the last four games, with Saturday's blast being his first homer of the year. Bichette's increased production has coincided with Vlad Guerrero Jr. joining the roster in Buffalo, and while the reunion of the top prospects may not last long, Bichette is likely to continue posting big numbers at Triple-A even after Guerrero has made his way to the majors.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Makes some noise at plate•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Gets invite to big-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Dealing with elbow, knee soreness•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Will not be called up•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Extends hit streak to 11•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...