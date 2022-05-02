Bichette went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a strikeout in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

Bichette went without an extra-base hit in his last five games, but he went yard for the third time this year during Sunday's low-scoring win. After hitting .301 over his first three major-league seasons, the 24-year-old has hit just .213 with three homers, 10 runs, 10 RBI and three steals over the first 23 games in 2022.