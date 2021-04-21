Bichette went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Bichette entered the game just 1-for-15 across his last four games, but delivered his fifth multi-hit effort of the campaign. The highlight came in the fourth inning when he delivered a solo home run -- his fifth of the season. Overall, Bichette is hitting .279/.315/.559 with 11 RBI and 13 runs scored across 73 plate appearances.
