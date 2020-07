Bichette went 2-for-6 with two RBI in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Rays.

He also struck out twice, but otherwise Bichette appears to be rounding into form at the plate. The 22-year-old has gone 4-for-16 through three games, but he's still looking for his first extra-base hit after setting big-league records for his prowess at smacking doubles as a rookie in 2019.