Bichette went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

The 21-year-old is now slashing a sizzling .365/.460/.554 through 20 games with two homers, eight steals, 11 RBI and 16 runs since recovering from a hand injury. Bichette is probably ready for a promotion right now, but with Freddy Galvis doing a solid job at shortstop for the Jays and the team not in contention, it could be a while before he joins Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio in the majors.

