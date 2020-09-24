Bichette 2-for-4 with a run scored, two RBI and two walks during Toronto's 14-1 win over the Yankees on Wednesday.

Bichette has been a mini-slump, hitting just 7-for-29 over his past seven games. He was also caught stealing in Wednesday's contest. The 22-year-old is still slashing an elite .306/.336/.532 through 111 at-bats this season.