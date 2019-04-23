Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Suffers broken hand
Bichette broke the second metacarpal in his left hand Monday with Triple-A Buffalo, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
The highly-rated prospect had been expected to make his big-league debut at some point this season. That's still possible, though it's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. The Blue Jays haven't been quick to promote prospects and are unlikely to call Bichette up too quickly after he gets back on the field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: May have broken hand•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Slugs first homer•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Makes some noise at plate•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Gets invite to big-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Dealing with elbow, knee soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran