Bichette broke the second metacarpal in his left hand Monday with Triple-A Buffalo, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

The highly-rated prospect had been expected to make his big-league debut at some point this season. That's still possible, though it's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. The Blue Jays haven't been quick to promote prospects and are unlikely to call Bichette up too quickly after he gets back on the field.