Bichette went 0-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

The shortstop helped manufacture the Jays' first run of the game in the sixth inning. After being hit by a pitch, he swiped second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and then trotted home on a Vladimir Guerrero single. Bichette's .276 batting average remains a little below expectations but he leads the majors with 60 runs scored, and his 14 homers, 11 steals and 47 RBI through 71 games aren't too shabby either.