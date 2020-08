Bichette went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox.

Bichette got aboard with a single and picked up his second stolen base of the year in the first inning. He also knocked in Randal Grichuk on a double for the tying run in the seventh. Bichette is up to four RBI, four runs scored, a homer and two steals in nine games this year. He's added a .297/.316/.459 triple-slash line.