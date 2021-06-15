Bichette went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Red Sox.
Bichette reached base in the fourth inning on a single to center and managed to reach scoring position after swiping his ninth bag of the season, but Toronto failed to drive him in. The shortstop has hit safely in 11 of 12 contests in June, going 18-for-51 with two homers, seven RBI and two stolen bases over that stretch.
