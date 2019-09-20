Bichette (head) has yet to pass concussion protocol and remains without a clear timeline, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Bichette had to leave Thursday night's game after a pitch knicked the brim of his helmet, and he was immediately sent for concussion testing. While the team still hasn't provided a clear timeline for the rookie's return, he's not in Friday's starting lineup and manager Charlie Montoyo stated that he doesn't expect Bichette to return during Toronto's series with the Yankees, per Matheson.