Bichette went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.
Bichette scored runs in the first and seventh innings Sunday, giving him 14 runs scored on the season. The 22-year-old shortstop is sporting a strong .306/.327/.551 slash line with 13 extra-base hits in just 101 plate appearances.
