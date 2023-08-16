Bichette (knee) went 2-for-3 with two singles and a run scored in his rehab debut Wednesday for Triple-A Buffalo.

Bichette was supposed to begin his minor-league rehab assignment with Buffalo on Tuesday before the game got postponed due to rain. He served as Buffalo's designated hitter Wednesday but is scheduled to play shortstop Thursday and could return to the Blue Jays' active roster as early as Friday's series opener in Cincinnati. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since late July because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee.