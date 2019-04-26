Bichette will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks but won't require surgery on his fractured left hand, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Bichette sustained the broken hand during Triple-A Buffalo's game on Monday as he was hit by a fastball up-and-in. The highly-touted prospect still could make his major-league debut at some point this season, but is now likely sidelined through he end of May.