Francis did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks with four strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Francis cruised through three scoreless innings but hit a wall in the fourth, allowing two runs while putting five straight batters on via walk or hit-by-pitch. The 29-year-old has now failed to complete four frames in three consecutive outings and hasn't delivered a quality start since May 10. On the season, he owns a 6.05 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 54:27 K:BB across 64 innings and can't be relied upon even in a favorable matchup against the White Sox next weekend.