The Blue Jays placed Francis on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a right shoulder impingement.

Francis' positioning in Toronto's rotation was shaky given his 6.05 ERA through 14 starts, but it'll end up being an injury rather than ineffectiveness that ends up costing him a rotation spot. It's unclear how long the right-hander is expected to be sidelined, but he'll be out for at least the next couple weeks.