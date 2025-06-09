Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Tentatively expected for next start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Francis is slated for now to make his next scheduled start this weekend in Philadelphia, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Schneider didn't seem to rule out changing his mind, but for now it appears Francis will take his next turn in the rotation. The right-hander is on thin ice after posting a 6.12 ERA in his first 13 starts, which includes yielding a major-league leading 19 home runs.
