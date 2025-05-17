Francis (2-6) took the loss against the Tigers on Friday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings.

Francis gave up solo runs to Riley Greene and Zack McKinstry in the second and fourth innings, respectively. Francis has given up a league-worst 14 home runs through nine starts this season and has a 5.63 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across 46.1 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week at home against the Padres.