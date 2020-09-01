The Blue Jays designated Drury for assignment Monday.
Drury was cast off the 40-man roster following Monday's acquisition of Jonathan Villar, who is expected to serve as Toronto's everyday shortstop until Bo Bichette (knee) returns from the 10-day injured list. Before being optioned to the Blue Jays' alternate site over the weekend, Drury posted a .358 OPS over his 49 plate appearances with the big club.
