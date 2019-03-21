Drury went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

More interestingly, the third baseman was in the leadoff spot even though Billy McKinney and Randal Grichuk were both in the Jays' lineup as well. The identity of the players likely to hit at the top of the Toronto order remains one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in the Toronto camp, so if Drury can put himself in that mix despite his .314 career OBP, his fantasy value could get a boost.