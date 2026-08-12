Blue Jays' Brett Bateman: Drives in two runs Tuesday

Bateman went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Boston.

Bateman got the Blue Jays on the board with an RBI double in the third inning before tying things up at 3-3 in the fifth with a single to center field that brought Myles Straw home. Part of the Blue Jays' return for sending Kevin Gausman to the Cubs on Aug. 2 along with infielder Ty Southisene, Bateman has wasted no time in getting acclimated to his new team north of the border. He's gone 6-for-22 with three RBI through the first five games of his major-league career, and he figures to see regular playing time in center field over the final weeks of the season.