Bateman went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run during Toronto's 7-4 loss to Baltimore on Friday.

It was another disappointing loss for a Blue Jays team looking to sneak into the playoffs, but Bateman gave the home fans something to cheer for with a two-run homer in the ninth inning to make the score look more respectable. It was the first major-league home run of Bateman's career and only his seventh homer at any level since being selected by the Cubs in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The 24-year-old outfielder has an .826 OPS with three steals, nine RBI and seven extra-base hits across 134 plate appearances this season.