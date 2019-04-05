Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Begins season with bang
Biggio went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Triple-A Buffalo's home opener Thursday.
The 23-year-old put together a 20-20 campaign for Double-A New Hampshire last season, and he wasted no time flashing his power and speed upside to begin 2019. Biggio isn't yet on the 40-man roster, which complicates his chances of making his big-league debut any time soon, but if he puts up big numbers in Buffalo he could factor heavily into the Jays' plans for 2020.
