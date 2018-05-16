Biggio went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk for Double-A New Hampshire in its 7-1 win over Hartford on Tuesday.

While the top two prospects in the Toronto organization, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, have attracted most of the attention for New Hampshire this season, Biggio is yet another youngster with big-league bloodlines whose at-bats have quickly become appointment viewing. Biggio maintains a share of the Eastern League lead with 11 home runs on the campaign, with four of the long balls coming in his last six games. He has also paired the impressive power production with a 16.9 BB%, which has kept his on-base percentage at a robust .422. Considering he's almost three years older than Bichette and nearly four years older than Guerrero, Biggio remains a few tiers below the duo on prospect lists, but the 23-year-old second baseman has nonetheless improved his long-term outlook with his achievements thus far at Double-A.