Blue Jays' Chad Dallas: Back in big leagues

The Blue Jays recalled Dallas from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Toronto had optioned Dallas to Triple-A on June 5, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club less than two weeks later after Max Scherzer (back) was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. Scherzer had been scheduled to start Wednesday's game in Boston, but his move to the IL will prompt the Blue Jays to turn to Braydon Fisher to open the contest. Dallas will be available on five days' rest and could be called upon to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen once Fisher exits the game, though Simeon Woods Richardson also lingers as a fresh arm that Toronto could lean on in bulk relief.