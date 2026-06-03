Blue Jays' Chad Dallas: Could make MLB debut Thursday

Dallas has been added to the Blue Jays' taxi squad and could make his major-league debut with a start Thursday in Atlanta, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays have yet to announce a starting pitcher for Thursday's series finale, but they've tipped their hand with Dallas joining the taxi squad. Dallas missed the entire 2025 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he's looked solid in 2026 at Triple-A Buffalo, holding a 4.50 ERA and 38:13 K:BB over 36 frames. Toronto could get both Dylan Cease (hamstring) and Max Scherzer (forearm) back next week, so it's likely to be just a spot start for Dallas if he does indeed take the ball Thursday.