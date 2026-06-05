Blue Jays' Chad Dallas: Earns first win in MLB debut

Dallas (1-0) earned the win Thursday against Atlanta, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings in his MLB debut.

Making his MLB debut, the right-hander threw 38 of his 68 pitches for strikes and generated a strong 27 percent whiff rate. Dallas entered after Mason Fluharty opened the game with 1.1 scoreless innings and inherited a runner on third base, but escaped the jam unscathed. An inning later, he allowed two more baserunners before settling in and retiring the final seven batters he faced. After missing the entire 2025 season, the 25-year-old has battled back from Tommy John surgery and posted a 4.50 ERA with a 38:13 K:BB across 36 innings at Triple-A Buffalo this season prior to his promotion.