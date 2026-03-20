Ponce allowed one hit over 5.2 scoreless innings during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Facing a split-squad lineup of bench players and minor leaguers, Ponce fired 44 of 65 pitches for strikes while topping out at 96.3 mpg with his four-seam fastball. The right-hander has a 0.66 ERA this spring over 13.2 innings with a 12:4 K:BB and zero homers allowed, and Ponce's importance to the Blue Jays rotation has only grown since he was signed in December, with Trey Yesavage (shoulder), Shane Bieber (forearm) and Jose Berrios (elbow) all set to open the season on the IL.