Varsho was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Diamondbacks on Friday in exchange for Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel.

In his first full season in 2022, Varsho collected a .235/.302/.443 batting line with 27 home runs, 74 RBI and 16 stolen bases. He helps to balance out a right-handed heavy Toronto lineup and will also offer a big defensive upgrade in left field. Varsho retains catcher eligibility in fantasy leagues heading into 2023, but with Toronto's depth at the position he's probably not going to play much, if at all, behind the plate. The 26-year-old is under team control through 2026.