Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Activated from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays activated Varsho (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Varsho has played in just 24 games this season and last appeared with Toronto on May 31. He's slashed .207/.240/.543 with eight home runs, 20 RBI, 14 runs scored, one stolen base and a 5:31 BB:K across 100 plate appearances this season. In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays placed George Springer (concussion) on the 7-day IL.
