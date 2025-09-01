Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Back in action Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho (hand) will start in center field and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Reds.
Varsho will make his return to the lineup after he had been held out of the starting nine for the final two games of the Blue Jays' weekend series versus Milwaukee due to a bruised right hand. He ended up coming off the bench and played an inning of center field in Sunday's 8-4 win, and with his hand providing no apparent complications following that contest, Varsho was given the green light to start in Monday's series opener in Cincinnati.
