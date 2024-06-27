Share Video

Varsho is starting in center field and batting seventh Thursday against the Yankees.

Varsho tweaked his back during Saturday's loss and has had to sit out the Blue Jays' last three games, but he seems to be feeling better ahead of Thursday's matchup. The 27-year-old outfielder went just 1-for-19 with six strikeouts across his last five games prior to getting hurt.

