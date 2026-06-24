Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Bangs out three XBH on Tuesday

Varsho went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-innings loss to the Astros.

The center fielder has been dialed in since returning from a wrist injury over the weekend. Over the last three games, Varsho has gone 5-for-14 with four extra-base hits (two doubles and two homers), four runs, five RBI and a steal. His seven home runs and 22 RBI in 67 contests this season are way off his 2025 pace, but Varsho still has time to heat up over the summer and avoid a disappointing campaign.