Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Bangs out three XBH on Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Varsho went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-innings loss to the Astros.

The center fielder has been dialed in since returning from a wrist injury over the weekend. Over the last three games, Varsho has gone 5-for-14 with four extra-base hits (two doubles and two homers), four runs, five RBI and a steal. His seven home runs and 22 RBI in 67 contests this season are way off his 2025 pace, but Varsho still has time to heat up over the summer and avoid a disappointing campaign.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!