Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Belts fourth homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Twins.
The center fielder took Bailey Ober deep in the fourth inning, but it was all the offense Toronto could manage on the night. Varsho snapped a 12-game homer drought with the blast, and on the season he's slashing .235/.312/.408 with four long balls, two steals, eight RBI and 12 runs in 29 contests.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Idle against southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Expected back in lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Not starting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Deemed day-to-day•