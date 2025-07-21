Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Closing in on return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho (hamstring) got the start in center field for Single-A Dunedin on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI.
He was lifted after six innings in his third rehab contest, but Varsho is getting closer to coming off the injured list. The 29-year-old will likely be moved to a higher-level affiliate this week and may not be activated until he plays back-to-back games, but Varsho might be back patrolling center field for the Blue Jays by this weekend.
