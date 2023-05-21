Varsho will sit Sunday versus the Orioles.
Varsho will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with three strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Nathan Lukes will replace him in left field and bat eighth in the series finale with Baltimore.
