Varsho went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays launched five homers on the night in a classic Fenway Park fireworks display, and Varsho's came in the sixth inning off Mauricio Llovera as he ripped a 90.7 mph cutter deep to right field. That snapped a 37-game homer drought for the 27-year-old outfielder, who slashed a rough .164/.205/.209 over that stretch with only two steals, seven RBI and eight runs along with a 33.9 percent strikeout rate. Varsho has been showing signs of coming out of that slump, however -- he's struck out only once in the last six games, going 5-for-17 (.294) with a couple doubles in addition to Friday's long ball -- and he could be on the brink of a big August.