Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Exiting lineup against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Orioles.
The left-handed-hitting Varsho will take a seat as the Orioles send southpaw Trevor Rogers to the bump. Varsho -- who is slashing just .162/.238/.162 against lefties this season -- will yield center field to Myles Straw.
