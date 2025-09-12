default-cbs-image
Varsho is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Orioles.

The left-handed-hitting Varsho will take a seat as the Orioles send southpaw Trevor Rogers to the bump. Varsho -- who is slashing just .162/.238/.162 against lefties this season -- will yield center field to Myles Straw.

