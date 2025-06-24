Varsho reported tightness in his hamstring while running the bases Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Varsho has been on the IL since the start of June with a strain in his left hamstring. The Blue Jays will now ease up on his running progression following his latest flare-up, which will likely delay the start of his rehab assignment by a few days. A timeline for his return to Toronto will likely become clearer once he begins playing minor-league games.