Varsho signed a one-year, $5.7 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Varsho had a disappointing first season in Toronto, as he managed only a .674 OPS across 580 plate appearances. He still managed 20 home runs and 16 RBI and was excellent with the glove, the latter of which should keep him safely in the lineup on most days.