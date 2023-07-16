Varsho isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Sunday versus Arizona.
After beginning the second half 1-for-7 with three strikeouts, Varsho will receive a day off Sunday against left-hander Tommy Henry. Whit Merrifield will move out to left field in Varhso's absence, allowing Santiago Espinal to start at second base and bat eighth.
