Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Getting breather Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Varsho went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Friday in his return from the injured list, and the Jays will sit him down Saturday in an effort to ease him back into MLB action. Myles Straw will pick up a start in center field as a result and bat seventh.
