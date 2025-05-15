Varsho is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
The Blue Jays have been careful not to overload Varsho since he returned from the injured list April 29, as this is his fourth day off since that date and he also missed an additional game with lower-back tightness. He should be back in the lineup Friday versus the Tigers. Myles Straw is in center field and batting eighth Thursday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Posts two-homer day in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Checking out of lineup Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Launches third homer•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: In Tuesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Late scratch Sunday•