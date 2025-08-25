Varsho went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Marlins.

Varsho provided all of the Blue Jays' offense with a 424-foot blast in the seventh inning. It continued a scorching August for the 29-year-old, who has seven homers, 20 RBI and 12 runs scored over 19 games this month. On the season, he's slashing .234/.288/.591 with 15 long balls, 40 RBI, 26 runs and one steal across 170 plate appearances.