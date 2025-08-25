Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Goes deep in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Marlins.
Varsho provided all of the Blue Jays' offense with a 424-foot blast in the seventh inning. It continued a scorching August for the 29-year-old, who has seven homers, 20 RBI and 12 runs scored over 19 games this month. On the season, he's slashing .234/.288/.591 with 15 long balls, 40 RBI, 26 runs and one steal across 170 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Powers offense in win•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Clubs 13th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Taking seat against southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Rolling in power department•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Racks up three hits•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Day off Wednesday•