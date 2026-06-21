Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Goes yard in return to lineup

Varsho went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.

Returning to the lineup after being out since June 9 due to a wrist issue, Varsho made a quick impact when he turned on a seventh-inning fastball from former teammate Trent Thornton and drove it down the right-field line, producing the Blue Jays' first runs of the game and sparking a wild late comeback. The long ball was Varsho's sixth in 65 games this season, to go along with a .256/.329/.419 slash line, five steals, 20 RBI and 28 runs.