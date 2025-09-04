Varsho went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

His solo shot off Zack Littell in the fourth inning helped the Blue Jays come back from an early 5-0 deficit in an eventual 13-9 victory. Varsho has homered in three straight games, giving him 18 long balls on the year in only 51 games, and over his last 25 contests he's slashing a fearsome .295/.367/.731 with 17 runs and 26 RBI.